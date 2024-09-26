Thursday, September 26, 2024
Search
Science

A source of energy locked in the soil

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Rome, September 25, 2024 – The Red Planet was not always as we see it today. the weather That covered Mars billions of years ago and then disappeared, leaving the cold desert we see today, may also be InterpolAta Under the surface. The new theory comes from a study published in the journal Science Advances by two geologists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to the analysis, Water that once flowed on the red planet It may have triggered a series of chemical reactions that converted carbon dioxide into methane, which was then stored in the rocky crust, similar to what happened. It happens in some areas of the earth: if that were the case, Power source hidden on Mars Which could support future space missions.

Joshua Murray and Oliver Jagütz apply knowledge of some strange Martian features Processes also taking place on our planet, Assuming that the atmosphere of neighboring Earth is very rich in carbon dioxide. Over a period of about a billion years, water flowing to the surface Which crept between the rocks May react slowly with olivine, Iron-rich mineral. The oxygen in the water likely oxidized the iron, giving Mars its typical color, and released hydrogen. Eventually, the latter would have combined with carbon dioxide to produce methane, and the olivine would have slowly transformed first into serpentine and then into smectite, a clay.

to thicket “He has something great,” Murray says. carbon storage capacityAccording to the study authors, if Mars is covered with a layer of this clay 1,100 meters deep, it is possible that Storing a large amount of methane gas, That is equivalent to about 80% of the planet’s initial atmosphere.

See also  A Space X rocket will hit the moon on March 4

Previous article
F1 swear words, Ralf Schumacher with Verstappen: ‘Bin Sulayem? Disaster’ – News
Next article
Raoul Bova ended up under the knife, an indispensable operation: unfortunately there was nothing else to be done.

Popular

More like this

Alabama, many new itineraries to explore in the American South

Noah French Noah French -
In 1974, President Nixon resigned Watergate scandal and Lynyrd...

‘I’m suffering so badly’: Vanessa Incontrada reveals how she’s struggling with her teenage son who she had to buy a motorcycle for – Gossip.it

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
The actress openly admits this on Malcolm Pagani's podcast,...

The Starlink train can be seen again tonight across Italy, here’s how to see it

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Today, September 26, 2024, at 7:36 p.m., there will...

Google under investigation by European privacy watchdog

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Google in the crosshairs of the European privacy guarantor:...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Alabama, many new itineraries to explore in the American South

Top News 0
In 1974, President Nixon resigned Watergate scandal and Lynyrd...

‘I’m suffering so badly’: Vanessa Incontrada reveals how she’s struggling with her teenage son who she had to buy a motorcycle for – Gossip.it

Entertainment 0
The actress openly admits this on Malcolm Pagani's podcast,...

The Starlink train can be seen again tonight across Italy, here’s how to see it

Science 0
Today, September 26, 2024, at 7:36 p.m., there will...

Popular News

Alabama, many new itineraries to explore in the American South

Top News 0
In 1974, President Nixon resigned Watergate scandal and Lynyrd...

‘I’m suffering so badly’: Vanessa Incontrada reveals how she’s struggling with her teenage son who she had to buy a motorcycle for – Gossip.it

Entertainment 0
The actress openly admits this on Malcolm Pagani's podcast,...

The Starlink train can be seen again tonight across Italy, here’s how to see it

Science 0
Today, September 26, 2024, at 7:36 p.m., there will...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska