May 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A revolution on the horizon? University proposal

A revolution on the horizon? University proposal

Mirabelle Hunt May 10, 2022 1 min read

Lorenzo Cassinipresident Italian Serie Aspeak into microphones GR Parliament To talk about the possible reforms that will be adopted in our league, one above all related to Var.

The following have been distinguished: “Currently, we are not evaluating changes to Italian CupBut the university is always open to making things better. there league b Give us some suggestions, for example Let the clubs play their home matches against Abut at the moment there is no immediate change, although nothing excludes the possibility of this happening in the future. FA Cup model? They are remote for a cultural reason, which makes them difficult to import.”

VAR (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Farr, will it be a revolution?

Cassini Then he called to comment on the topic Mouse he added: Public opinion mistook VAR for slow motion on the field. This is a mistake. Var is a judgment aid tool. improvements will be evaluated, It could be one of these challenges. Give teams a maximum of one or two times to review a procedure in which they believe there has been an arbitration error. This will not affect the duration of the matches.”

See also  He will play Bologna-Inter: "The confusion in the Nerazzurri". Appeal on February 22-23?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Coppa Italia final, a record-breaking television production

May 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus, the injury issue: how to run for cover

May 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

In Madrid, the men’s team takes third place in the team saber test – OA Sport

May 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine: Ambassadors of 27 EU countries to the United States for the first time together – North America

May 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Partial conversion, Superbonus simpler: How it works

May 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cancer: This common breakfast that almost everyone eats can increase the risk of 3 types of cancer

May 10, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

A revolution on the horizon? University proposal

May 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt