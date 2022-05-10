A revolution on the horizon? University proposal

Lorenzo Cassinipresident Italian Serie Aspeak into microphones GR Parliament To talk about the possible reforms that will be adopted in our league, one above all related to Var.

The following have been distinguished: “Currently, we are not evaluating changes to Italian CupBut the university is always open to making things better. there league b Give us some suggestions, for example Let the clubs play their home matches against Abut at the moment there is no immediate change, although nothing excludes the possibility of this happening in the future. FA Cup model? They are remote for a cultural reason, which makes them difficult to import.”

VAR (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Farr, will it be a revolution?

Cassini Then he called to comment on the topic Mouse he added: “Public opinion mistook VAR for slow motion on the field. This is a mistake. Var is a judgment aid tool. improvements will be evaluated, It could be one of these challenges. Give teams a maximum of one or two times to review a procedure in which they believe there has been an arbitration error. This will not affect the duration of the matches.”