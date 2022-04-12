‘A reliable offer ready for Chelsea’

In the event of the acquisition of the London Club, the American businessman will have to sell or reduce his shares in Atalanta

After the rumors of the past few days, it is now official. Stephen Pagliucawhich acquired 55% of Atalanta a few weeks ago, He has officially revealed his interest in buying Chelsea Football Club, for sale after the sanctions imposed by the English government on the former Russian owner Roman Abramovich. His candidacy for the London club will be submitted before Thursday’s deadline and will be “substantial and credible, we expect him to meet the requirements and regulations of the Premier League, the British government and UEFA, and we are committed to honoring our commitment to credibility.” “. Should the operation continue, Pagliuca would have to sell or reduce her stock in the pantheon.

The UEFA Integrity Rules state that two or more clubs participating in a UEFA competition may not be directly or indirectly controlled by the same entity or managed by the same person. In this case, it is almost certain that Chelsea will participate in the next Champions League, while the hopes of the Bergamo players are linked to winning the European League.

“Throughout my life and career, my belief has always been to act in silence and integrity and let my actions and accomplishments speak out loud – reads the Boston co-owner’s statement. Celtics – however, it is necessary to clarify and reassure fans about our show and our commitments, to underscore how seriously we take our potential responsibility to Chelsea Our number one goal is to make strategic investments to continue competing for leagues and trophies We will support our players and managers to ensure that Chelsea is the winner and routinely contender for the title whether in the Premier League, Champions League or Women’s Premier League Furthermore, we will continue to invest in the youth sector To develop the stars of the future and we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the exciting experience and comprehensive vision for Chelsea.”

The Pagliuca consortium consists of Larry Tannenbaum, president of the National Basketball Association, John Burbank, founder of hedge fund San Francisco Passport Capital, and Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook. Also, among the supporters of the head of Bain Capital, there is also Bob Iger, the former number one of the Walt Disney Company. Three other teams remained in the race.



