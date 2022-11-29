November 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A record-breaking super-Earth has been discovered, one of the largest on Earth - Space & Astronomy

A record-breaking super-Earth has been discovered, one of the largest on Earth – Space & Astronomy

Gerald Bax November 29, 2022 2 min read

Discovery of a record for a super-Earth: It is one of the most massive planets ever seen, with a radius twice the diameter of our planet and a mass ten times greater. The sighting of this strange planet, called TOI-1075 b, is from NASA’s Tess Space Telescope (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) andElement Reporting his discovery has been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal. The new giant Earth, about 200 light-years away, revealed extreme characteristics: due to its proximity to its star, its surface temperature is about a thousand degrees, it is covered with molten magma, and it lasts only one year half a day. , which means that it takes only 14.5 hours to complete a full revolution around the orb.

Tess found the planet thanks to the transit method. To detect distant celestial bodies, a telescope scans the night sky for changes in brightness: if a star’s light fades periodically, this may indicate a planet blocking the light as it passes. This technology has already enabled TESS, which launched in 2018, to discover more than 5,000 exoplanets, a milestone celebrated earlier this year.

Based on its mass, TOI-1075 b should have an atmosphere composed of hydrogen and helium, but in this case the researchers consider unlikely. But the alternative could be more fantastic: “The planet could be completely devoid of an atmosphere,” the study authors commented, “it could be composed of metal vapors and silicates (a class of minerals) due to the magma surrounding, or — the researchers add — there could also be an atmosphere.” very thin consisting of hydrogen and helium or carbon dioxide.

See also  Money.co is looking for a retiree who plays Fortnite, watches Netflix, even gets paid - Nerd4.life

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


More Stories

2 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 leads CD Projekt’s excellent financial results with record sales – Multiplayer.it

November 29, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Online RNG “fixed”, ruining PvP battles – Multiplayer.it

November 29, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Does the chain’s website display personal customer data? [aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

November 28, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

“I may be a toilet, but…” – Libero Quotidiano

November 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The first snow at low altitudes: at any time and in any regions

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

A record-breaking super-Earth has been discovered, one of the largest on Earth – Space & Astronomy

November 29, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Covid: France, the specter of the ninth wave before Christmas – the last hour

November 29, 2022 Samson Paul