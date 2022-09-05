September 5, 2022

A private plane from Spain to Germany with four people on board crashed in the Baltic Sea

Samson Paul September 5, 2022 1 min read

Sunday evening private jet Drops In the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia, near the city of Ventspils. There were four people on board, including the pilot: so far there is no certain information about their nationality and no bodies were found at the crash site. The plane had departed from southern Spain and headed for Cologne, Germany, but veered off course and continued on to the Baltic Sea: at one point it quickly lost altitude and crashed, according to the first rebuilds, due to running out of fuel.

The Latvian Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement that air traffic control officers had repeatedly tried to contact the pilot, to no avail. The plane followed an unusual path that at times seemed rather random. After he left Spain, radio communication with those on board was cut off. It is not yet clear why the plane deviated from its course.

