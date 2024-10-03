A powerful explosion on the Sun, our star gave off a flare of X9.05

metweb

The Sun has given birth to one of the most exciting and powerful phenomena in its system today: A shine Solar to Class X9.05. This event, which triggered it Sunspots AR3842I was surprised by its intensity just a few days ago Another X-class glow. Solar flares are explosions of energy that occur in the Sun’s photosphere, suddenly releasing massive amounts of radiation. These events can affect radio communications on Earth, disrupt power grids, and even endanger astronauts and satellites.

What is a solar flare of class X9.05?

But what exactly does A Solar flare Class X9.05? Flares are classified according to a strength scale that measures their X-ray brightness, and the scale goes from the least intense categories, such as C, to the most intense, M and X. Each category is ten times stronger than the previous category. . Specifically, the X-class flare is the most active, with values ​​ranging from X1 and above. When x9 is exceeded, Flare is rare.

Sunspot AR3842, which generated the explosion, is an active region on the Sun’s surface, where magnetic fields are particularly intense and can accumulate huge amounts of energy. When these field lines break and reconnect, the stored energy is released as a glow.

Scientists are now monitoring the effects of this explosion on Earth, especially on satellite communications and power grids, as well as the possibility of new explosions from the same active region as the Sun.