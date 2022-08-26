A picture divided into the sea is forbidden to the faint of heart

Elena D’Amario sends Instagram into a meltdown with a snapshot of hundreds of thousands of likes. Here’s how she showed herself on a seaside vacation, teasing her followers.

Elena Damario from Maria de Filippi’s friends You have come a long way. The dancer, originally from Pescara, has traveled to America, participated in several hit videos and featured prominently in Canale 5 talent as a professional. Her story with singer Enrico Nigiotti and then the story with Michele Morrone often took her to the main gossip pages. It is impossible to miss her talent and beauty and during the latest release of Sanremo FestivalShe danced flawlessly on the cover that Elisa played in honor of the famous movie quick dance.

In short, a full career and so many successes that she deserves a long vacation this summer. After tramuli between the villages and the historical center, the dancer allowed herself to sea in the last days of August. His most recent Instagram shot is right on the boat, with an all-blue and transparent suggestive background. Her status has literally led to a social media frenzy: Here’s why.

Elena D’Amario on Instagram is standing on a boat and flipping over her followers

Yesterday, Elena D’Amario posted on Instagram a photo that sent not only her followers but the entire network into a state of collapse. Pages of Gossip and Beauty Can’t help but repost the photo to comment on the amazing beauty of the woman and her statuesque body. The profession she is practicing is definitely the main factor that leads her to perfectly distribute her muscles, with the right and streamlined bends. In the late summer of 2022, the dancer opted for an “Amazon” hairstyle, which perfectly matched Amber’s complexion and style.

She has actually graced her head with a series of tight braids on the head which keeps her long brown hair for a “wild” touch that she seems to prefer in her outfit. The photo was flooded with likes and comments of appreciation, which in a very short time reached almost 200,000 “likes”. Among the first are the comments of her friend Elisa Toffoli and her former weaver stripping news Elisabetta Canales. In fact, Elena stands at acrobatics and thinks that only an athlete like her can afford it, with a landscape in the background representing the right scheme for these “drills” on the boat.

