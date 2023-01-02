January 2, 2023

A party between Juventus and Milan and the New Year’s Openings photo

Mirabelle Hunt January 2, 2023 1 min read

Ken And the McKinneyso different and so united. Although they had been playing together for just over a year, since the Italian-Ivorian striker’s return to Juventus after a move to Everton and a brief trial at Paris Saint-Germain, the two have often been the protagonists of hilarious social breaks. Then, After the vacation they had together last summer (“Life is better with a friendAmerican wrote on Instagram), Appearing on New Year’s Evein a luxurious setting in Milan: with them, also Milan fans Leao and Saelemaekers.

McKennie and Kean, New Year’s Eve with Leao, Saelemaekers and…

As evidenced by the stories published by Giovanni KaneNola striker and older brother of the talent of the school of Asti, Turin and Juventus, the two Juventus players and two Milan players celebrated New Year’s Eve together, appearing in several group photos: both Kane and McKinney, the latter in recent months at the center of gossip that has seen him interested in Antonella Fiordelisi They were immortalized clinging to each other Girls who, in the near future, we will definitely hear about …

