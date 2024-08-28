“A package is being delivered…” Then the bitter surprise. Be careful when you receive this message

Dozens of consumer scams occur every day: the latest news is the delivery of the parcel, pay attention to the messages.

Have you ever been a victim of someone? online scamNowadays, it is not uncommon for several fraud attempts to succeed. The so-called In fact, cybercriminals are able to come up with new ways to lure victims into their clutches.Among the most popular techniques there are, for example, Phishing.

It’s one An online scam that is usually carried out by sending fraudulent emails or messages. Their peculiarity is that they contain Malicious links Which, once opened, can help send sensitive data to those carrying out the scam. Another advantage is that camouflage Perfectly between formal emails.

Package Delivery Issues: You click on the link but it’s a scam, be careful

In other words, those who phish by sending fraudulent emails are trying to give the appearance of their communications OfficialFor example Logo A specific service (Poste Italiane, some courier companies, online bank or INPS). In this way, many victims believe that they are in contact with an official body, while in reality they are only making themselves vulnerable to scammers.

Recently, for example, Parcel delivery scamGiven the huge volume of home deliveries, it is not difficult for scammers to pretend to send delays or information about some fake packages. Users, driven by Afraid of not receiving the packageThey often find themselves acting recklessly and clicking on malicious links attached to scammers’ messages.

How to protect yourself from phishing

However, it is precisely at these moments that we must do so. keep your guard up Pay attention to some elements. There is a good way to recognize informal email Check the sender’s addressBy doing this we will notice a discrepancy with the official addresses shown on the web.

Another element to pay attention to is RulesPhishing emails often contain: grammatical or typographical errorsLast but not least, it is not uncommon for these communications to eventually end. spamIn fact, by analyzing sender addresses, our devices tend to send some messages to spam, especially if they are suspicious communications.

Therefore, it is better for those who are waiting for some parcels to do so. Check the delivery status on the official website of the delivery company.. By entering the tracking number or identification data provided during purchase.