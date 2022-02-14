A new Twitch livestream has been announced, here’s the date and time – Nerd4.life

CD Projekt RED announced that tomorrow, February 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM Italian timeNew REDstreams dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 movie. Is there any news in the future?

Information was exchanged through Twitter, specifically through the official Cyberpunk 2077 account confirming the date, time and even location: the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel. We just have to wait for the live broadcast to know exactly what will be announced.

As a rule, this is direct Projekt RED CD It’s too long and doesn’t guarantee major news will be on the way. The CD Projekt RED team usually presents news coming to Cyberpunk 2077, big or small, in a very conversational and “relaxed” style. It may be intended directly for small updates to the game, or there may be updates on the next generation patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which players all over the world have been waiting for so much.

In fact, remember that a couple of weeks ago Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 was spotted in the PlayStation database: so it is not impossible that it was already time to receive this update.

Tell us what are your hopes for this?