August 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A new temperature drop from Monday and Tuesday is below average in several areas. Here are the expected temperatures «3B Meteo

A new temperature drop from Monday and Tuesday is below average in several areas. Here are the expected temperatures «3B Meteo

Karen Hines August 21, 2022 2 min read
reading time
1 minute and 9 seconds
As temperatures drop in the south
As temperatures drop in the south

Normal temperature drop but new at the beginning of the week: Average temperatures are back across the peninsula and there is still a little heat exacerbating the hot conditions locally especially in the Tyrrhenian but overall there are no excesses. Such a situation is bound to they change At the beginning of the week due to the arrival of a pulse of cold currents from the Balkans. It would be like bringing about a decrease in temperature especially along the Adriatic Sea and then to the south at a maximum that could end below average. So let’s see how it goes.

Monday temperature: Lower temperatures in the northeast, middle and lower low of the Adriatic, will also drop to slightly below average in the Marche, Abruzzo and Apennine relative inland regions. It also goes down a bit in Sardinia and Tyrrhenian power stations but in general remains within the norm

Maximum temperatures on Monday
Maximum temperatures on Monday

Tuesday temperature: a slight increase in the northwest with some values ​​even above average, and a few variations elsewhere except for another decrease in the middle and low Adriatic where the extremities will be slightly below average.

Tuesday maximum temperatures
Tuesday maximum temperatures

Wednesday temperature: Slightly increased along the Adriatic, Apulia yields on average, Abruzzo and Marchesi remain slightly below average. Slightly lower in the far south, Sicily and Calabria will be slightly below average. Few differences elsewhere.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday
Highest temperatures on Wednesday

Coming days: Temperatures tend to increase slightly in the peninsular regions, with some slightly above-average elevation recorded in the Tyrrhenian regions.

The concentration of pollutants in your area varies with current and forecast weather conditions. For the pollution rate, see our air quality maps, always updated >> air quality.

See also  Few people know that in the kitchen they can have a wonderful ally against breast cancer

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The Voyager probes celebrate their 45th anniversary in an effort to solve a problem

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Nina phenomenon is back, and there’s bad news! Autumn has been turned upside down since September in Italy »ILMETEO.it

August 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

13 regions of the moon in which man will walk again

August 20, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

The moral question – ilGiornale.it

August 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Taxes, Mondays in cash for 168 deadlines – Economy

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Friends, Aka7even has canceled the tour: he can no longer…

August 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A new temperature drop from Monday and Tuesday is below average in several areas. Here are the expected temperatures «3B Meteo

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines