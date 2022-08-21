A new temperature drop from Monday and Tuesday is below average in several areas. Here are the expected temperatures «3B Meteo

reading time

As temperatures drop in the south

Normal temperature drop but new at the beginning of the week: Average temperatures are back across the peninsula and there is still a little heat exacerbating the hot conditions locally especially in the Tyrrhenian but overall there are no excesses. Such a situation is bound to they change At the beginning of the week due to the arrival of a pulse of cold currents from the Balkans. It would be like bringing about a decrease in temperature especially along the Adriatic Sea and then to the south at a maximum that could end below average. So let’s see how it goes.

Monday temperature: Lower temperatures in the northeast, middle and lower low of the Adriatic, will also drop to slightly below average in the Marche, Abruzzo and Apennine relative inland regions. It also goes down a bit in Sardinia and Tyrrhenian power stations but in general remains within the norm

Maximum temperatures on Monday

Tuesday temperature: a slight increase in the northwest with some values ​​even above average, and a few variations elsewhere except for another decrease in the middle and low Adriatic where the extremities will be slightly below average.

Tuesday maximum temperatures

Wednesday temperature: Slightly increased along the Adriatic, Apulia yields on average, Abruzzo and Marchesi remain slightly below average. Slightly lower in the far south, Sicily and Calabria will be slightly below average. Few differences elsewhere.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday

Coming days: Temperatures tend to increase slightly in the peninsular regions, with some slightly above-average elevation recorded in the Tyrrhenian regions.

