A new relaunch of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid is afraid now

The striker will announce his decision on Sunday, but his desire to stay in Paris appears certain

Real Madrid – Kylian Mbappe, everything is okay. actually no. An official announcement is expected on Sunday From the French striker, but the decision to stay in Paris seems almost certain. He is convinced by the economic recovery of the Qatari leadership and the presence of his entourage, his family and his work Break their word to Real Madrid That after the double rejection, in August and 4 months ago, from Paris Saint-Germain With offers of close to 200 million euros, he waited for the end of the season to attack the French striker on a free transfer, given that his contract with the Parisians will expire on June 30.

a few days ago What looked like white smoke had arrived from Spain, which was confirmed by yesterday’s news, this time from the French side, Not being able to buy a Paris Saint-Germain shirt In the name of Mbappe. And now “The Factions” confirm Al-Khulaifi’s new awakening: 50 million euros annual salary (10 more than the real show), 200 million signature bonus (130 riyals) and 100% of the image rights (in return for the 60% promised by Perez). Crazy characters, it is impossible to even imagine them. Numbers that, not surprisingly, convince Mbappe to stay.

The 23-year-old asked for more time from Real Madrid but anyway Sunday, the day after Paris Saint-Germain’s last game in the league, he will announce – perhaps live on TV – his final selection. And in Madrid they began to fear a new transformationRight in the last corner. A bit like 2017 when Real were sure they could snatch him from Monaco and instead came the prank signed by PSG.

Mother: “Equivalent offers from PSG and Real, it’s up to him to decide”

Kylian Mbappe’s mother, Faiza El Ammari, talks about her son’s future: “We have an offer from Real Madrid and an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to renew the contract, it’s time for Kylian to decide. The two proposals are the same economically, and there are no big differences, but we are waiting for Mbappe to make his choice. No. There are other negotiations going on,” his words to Cora Blass.