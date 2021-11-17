A new hero from Mars, perseverance finds the olive mineral within

It all started with The first superficial abrasion of the rocky layer is called brak Finally came confirmation that the drilling was successful, so another test tube with a payload of Martian rock was stored inside the rover.

A few days ago we were expecting this to happen, some Martian rocks in the south of Sitah area were intrigued by the team NASA In charge of Perseverance in the rover Therefore, the latest images from the Red Planet have highlighted the intention to collect a sample before leaving the region.

NASA recently shared the first images thanks to which we can clearly see the robotic arm in action (in the head), the specimen inside the storage mechanism and finally the perforated rock. But these first photos were accompanied by very interesting details, which we talk about after seeing them closely.

The first spectroscopic analyzes of the Brac sample returned rather interesting data, This is the powerful presence of a rock Fairly common in its granular form called mineral olives It is also present on our planet. The space agency has not provided answers at the moment, but it appears that there are several hypotheses being examined by geologists.

This species is known to be an essential component of many rocks, especially petroglyphs, but olivine has also been found frequently in meteorites, so the value of this discovery remains to be understood. In the meantime, the Perseverance was to finish its campaign in the south and these days it would begin a long path that would bring it first back to its starting position, and then depart for the ancient river delta.

I will accompany him againingenuity helicopter which will provide valuable aerial reconnaissance along the route. The main objective of this second scientific phase will be to analyze what scientists have already identified as the most interesting area in Jezero crater … Because if there is a place where signs of ancient life can be found, this is certainly the most suitable. We will update you soon with more news from the Red Planet, stay tuned!