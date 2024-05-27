A new flame for Fidesz? Munich rapper together with a very young model

A new flame for Fedez? The rapper was in the Principality of Monaco for a few days to attend the Grand Prix and attracted the attention of many attendees. While his wife was in Spain, in Madrid, with their children, he spent another weekend with friends. Absolute luxury for the rapper, a guest on board with the owner of EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, who inherited the family business from his father. Many friends were present on board the mega yacht moored at one of the emirate’s prestigious piers, including A very young blonde girl As Fedez was seen walking side by side in the pit area of ​​the track’s cars.

She is a 20-year-old French model, with whom the rapper has been seen together on several occasions. Born in 2004, he will be part of Fidesz’s new group of friends but he will definitely be among them. More than just a friendly feeling Note that the two walked side by side on several occasions, without paying much attention to those present and the many cameras. Does anyone see a message for Chiara Ferragni, who has not been photographed with anyone since her breakup with the rapper, while the singer has several girls on his list, including a girl (always blonde and for many she is a copy of her ex-girlfriends). Wife) who was also indicated as having been present on the day of the quarrel with Cristiano Iovino, although she strongly denied her presence there. There is nothing strange that with Fedez there was another blonde.

The first time Fedez and the very petite French model were spotted together dates back to March, right after the breakup was announced, when the two were spotted out Courchevel. But the young woman was also in Miami and then in ∫.



It is certain that the rapper, at this particular moment in his life, faces his daily life with great lightness and there are many who criticize this new way of behaving, not because of the issue of respecting his ex-wife, but of protecting their wife. The two children are now old enough, especially Leon, to understand what is happening around them. But, knowing the nature of the matter, it cannot be ruled out that this was just another provocation to get the newspapers talking.