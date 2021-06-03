A new Epic Games Store gift arrives today

It’s Thursday and it means only one thing … No, the weekend is not approaching (or rather, not only), we refer, of course, to the arrival of New free game on Epic Games Store متجرAvailable for download from 5:00 PM this afternoon.

Between us it’s still free for a few hoursAnd the You have until 4:59 PM on Thursday, June 3 To add it to your library and redeem it for free, starting at 17:00 between us will be replaced by New free puzzle game on Epic Games Store متجر.

Just like last week, aOnce again, Epic wants to keep the secret Players are invited to log in on time to see the free game for the next seven days. Unfortunately, there are no clues or leaks of any kind, and therefore it is absolutely impossible to unbalance expectations.

We remind you of that The Epic Games Store gives a €10 voucher For all players as part of the Mega Sale, which can be spent on any purchase with a minimum value of 14.99 euros. The discounts will last until June 17th It includes dozens of games, you will surely find the most suitable title for you at a discount, the selection is huge and includes both AAA games and independent productions.