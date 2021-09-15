September 15, 2021

A NASA astronaut gets a residence permit aboard the International Space Station

Karen Hines September 15, 2021

Before him, the brand was owned by Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space. “I don’t think it’s a record that I can set for myself, it’s a record that I attribute to our space programme,” Vande Hei said. “I hope that this record will also be broken and that it will be another success for our space program.”

“Honestly, it’s exciting,” Vande Hei said in a video clip from the International Space Station. “I think all astronauts are explorers at heart,” he added. “I can’t wait, as a human, to understand what it’s like to do something like this.”

Vande Hei explains in the video that she sees extended travel as a way to help the scientific community understand how the human body can withstand the long spaceflights that might be required to visit distant space destinations like Mars, for example.

The NASA astronaut suffered from a health problem that prevented him from walking in space

According to the Space website, visits to the International Space Station usually take about six months. According to NASA, the round trip to Mars will likely take more than two years.

“Thank you, Mark, for your dedication to NASA and research that will prepare humanity for the Artemis missions to the Moon and then to Mars!” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a tweet.

Vande Hei is this astronaut who had a health problem a few weeks ago that prevented him from a spacewalk from the International Space Station. It was later revealed that the problem was a pinched nerve in the neck.

He was later replaced by astronaut Akihiko Hoshied of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), where he was limited to supporting activities from inside the space station.

