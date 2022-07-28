“A medical examination before the holidays go. Grateful to the staff of the Pancreatic Department Professor Falcone”

videos Fine. check in hospitalafter the delicate operation to remove cancer to me pancreasIt went for the better. 4 months ago, the rapper faced a difficult and destabilizing period due to being diagnosed with a rare cancer, forcing him to undergo a six-hour surgery. Luckily cancer It was removed and in no time Fidez was able to recover in a wonderful way, so much so that he continued his charity concert project in Milan And get on stage and get a one-hour show.

Ferragnez is getting ready for the holidays

Now that he’s recovered, Fedez is ready to enjoy summer vacation with his wife Chiara Ferragni The sons of Leon and Vitoria. Before leaving, Professor Falcone’s visit was necessary to confirm his good health. On Instagram, Federico posted a photo of him embracing the doctor and writes: “Check visit before vacations go. Forever grateful to all the employees of Professor Falcone’s “Pancreas” department.

The Ferragez family will be able to enjoy a beautiful relaxing holiday much more calmly, without any disturbing thoughts …

Last update: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 23:48



