July 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A map of the most famous people in every city in the world

A map of the most famous people in every city in the world

Samson Paul July 29, 2022 2 min read

Finnish geographer Tobi Tyukanov, an expert designer, created one interactive map Which shows who is the most famous person born in almost every city in the world. It was inspired by a project posted on the site candywho made it a map Similar to the United States given the most cited people on Wikipedia by place of birth. Refinement Tyukhanov version candy With a few tricks: first of all, it expanded the map to include all the countries of the world and above all provided a more accurate classification of the most famous people.

use one study Very recent, posted a month ago in a day temper nature It was created by researchers from the Sorbonne and Sciences Po universities in Paris, Columbia and New York University. The study made it possible to classify people based on their influence and fame in various fields such as science, politics, culture and sports.

The researchers used a variety of data sources, not just quotes in the English version of Wikipedia, to identify the most famous person in each city, even the smallest. The ranking is based on the number of Wikipedia citations in different language editions, the number of biographies views between 2015 and 2018, and the amount of external links. Among other things, missing elements reported to Wikipedia were also taken into account: the intuition behind the use of this data is that the more famous an individual is, the more complete his biography will be.

The result of this work This interactive map. You can explore all the countries of the world and expand and browse the level of cities all the way to small municipalities. In some cases, the classification made by researchers may be called into question, especially in the cities where many famous personalities were born, but from most of the names it seems fairly reliable.

See also  Curfew, what are other European countries doing? Of the very severe restrictions that were set for France to liberate all of Great Britain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Blame the cucumber sandwiches”

July 29, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The Pope, the banner of citizens during mass, “abolishes doctrine” – Politics

July 28, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

Shark attacks increased in New York

July 28, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Japan and the US jointly produce chips

July 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Italiana Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (29 July 2022)

July 29, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

Amazon Tips August 2022

July 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

A component of a Chinese rocket is expected to fall to Earth on July 30 – space and astronomy

July 29, 2022 Karen Hines