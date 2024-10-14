Tuesday, October 15, 2024
“A lesson from the heart of Italy and Albania”, slap on the left – Libero Quotidiano

By: Samson Paul

Date:

She’s on her way Albania The Navy’s first ship will be docked at two facilities hotel e annoying Migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea In an attempt to reach Italian objects: These are Egyptian and Bangladeshi nationals, who were intercepted on small boats and then transferred on board the naval ship Libra. The government, first with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and then with the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantidosi, Italy announced that the two migrant centers built by Italy in Albania have become operational, marking the beginning of the plan agreed in the Italy-Albania Protocol signed in November 2023.

In structures hotel (on the coast) e annoying (Internal) Asylum applications from migrants on Albanian territory will be examined but under Italian and European jurisdiction, and people awaiting expulsion and repatriation will be detained, with extraterritorial administrative detention applied.

What a scandal. Sea Watch and Meloni attacks silence the NGO with those two words

After a day in which the left cried out against the opening of centers in Albania under Italian jurisdiction, in the evening a message arrived from the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, embarrassing (and not a little) the comrades: “We are already committed to reviewing the concept of safe third countries by next year. UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration stand ready to cooperate with the European Union on a comprehensive approach, to help asylum seekers without having to undertake dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean. “We also continue to explore possible solutions regarding the idea of ​​developing repatriation centers outside the European Union, especially in light of… We will also be able to draw practical lessons from this experience,” the EU Commission’s top figure wrote in the usual message to heads of state.

