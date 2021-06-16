A hypothesis about the true hero of Nintendo is spreading on the net – Nerd4.life

During the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, Kyoto Corporation revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (unofficial name) to the world. There is still a long way to go for a sequel to the beloved open-world game, and this short video didn’t reveal much information clearly. However, fans have already begun to analyze the smallest details and come up with their own assumptions about the true identity of the character that we will be examining.

In fact, as you can see for yourself below, some familiar locations from Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule appear in the trailer, with a few differences. For example, you can see that a certain area provides more columns and in better conditions. The idea is that the world of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 we see in the trailer is actually from the past. In other images, it is also possible to see other glimpses of Hyrule, where the statue and the sacred towers are missing.

Add to that the fact that in the trailer we see two versions of Link, or at least what we think of as Link. In fact, we have a chance to see Link as he appears in the first game, but also a second character with long and loose hair, a mechanical arm and a vintage robe, with a green robe. As you can see below, the green cape and long hair are very reminiscent of the hero’s hair depicted in tapestries that tell the legend of the Ganon disaster. The idea is that, at least in certain sections of the game, we’ll be controlling the original hero, said to be Ganondorf, in a world 10,000 years ago. It is also important to note that the green-headed character never appears in the face. Finally, the fact that the name of the game has not been revealed (officially to avoid spoilers) can also be linked to these hypotheses.

Obviously, these are just hypotheses. The simplest idea is that the green-headed character is always Link, that the robes are just a new piece of equipment that (intentionally) remembers those of the original hero, and that the presence of two copies of Link in the trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is just indicative. On the ‘pre-arm’ phase and the ‘post-arm’ phase, as we told you in our preview.

Tell us, which of the hypotheses do you prefer the most? What are your first impressions of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2?