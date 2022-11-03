November 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A huge asteroid discovered a "planet killer" and is heading towards Earth: "If one day it hits us, a mass extinction will occur"

A huge asteroid discovered a “planet killer” and is heading towards Earth: “If one day it hits us, a mass extinction will occur”

Gerald Bax November 4, 2022 2 min read

The situation will not be from the end of the dinosaurs, But it certainly does spark some interest. In fact, a group of astronomers claim to have discovered a huge asteroid who – which crosses the Earth’s orbitAnd the. asteroid is called 2022 AP7, by a team of researchers searching for space rocks within the orbits of Earth and Venus. write on “Astronomical JournalScott Sheppard, lead author of the study and colleagues at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington say they have found three “rather large” asteroids, one of which – 2022 AP7 – is crossing Earth’s orbit, making it a potentially dangerous (potentially hazardous or PHA) asteroid. ). with Its diameter is between about 1.1 and 2.3 kilometersThe team says the 2022 AP7 is the largest PHA discovered since 2014 and possibly 5% of the largest ever discovered. Any asteroid more than one kilometer long Considered a “planetary killer” (Planet killer),” Sheppard said, adding that if such an object collides with Earth, the impact would be devastating to life as we know it, with dust and pollutants rising into the atmosphere, where they will remain for years.

It is likely that the Earth’s surface will cool down significantly due to the fact that sunlight will not reach the planet. it will be youn mass extinction event As if it had not been seen on Earth in millions of years.” While the 2022 discovery of AP7 may bring to mind harrowing insights, the study also offers reassurance.”She has no chance of hitting Earth right nowSheppard said, noting that 2022 AP7 crosses Earth’s orbit when Earth is on the other side of the sun. Sheppard added that the asteroid will slowly, over time, begin to cross Earth’s orbit closest to where our planet is. But he said:This will happen in centuries And we don’t know the orbit of 2022 AP7 with enough precision to say much about such future risks.” Sheppard explained that the team expects to find “some” NEOs 1 km or more away in the next year or two through their surveys, which The Blanco telescope is used in Chile.

See also  A few simple steps to get your house plants healthy even in winter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

5 games that will leave the catalog on November 15, 2022 – Nerd4.life

November 3, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The official release date has been announced with a new trailer – Nerd4.life

November 3, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

PS5 Standard from GameStop is on sale today, November 2, pricing and details for both bundles – Nerd4.life

November 3, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump will run for President of the United States, with an announcement after the 2022 midterms

November 4, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

From delirium to economics, Meloni government propaganda beats reality :: Blog su Today

November 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Older brother Phoebe, Nikita Pelizon is in crisis for her mysterious boyfriend: ‘He’s very jealous’

November 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“You shouldn’t get into the scales in the gym.”

November 4, 2022 Karen Hines