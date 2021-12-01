A glimpse at Interregnum in the new trailer from FromSoftware – Nerd4.life

Now that we’ve put the closed beta behind us, FromSoftware is back in the usual promotion for elden ring on Twitter. But this time, instead of posting a picture, we’re glad the game’s official account has one short clip Which immortalizes suggestive landscapes.

The video, which you can like in the tweet below, features a song without a light resting after who knows what the twists are while enjoying a sneak peek at the Interregnum, all with a particularly fitting musical accompaniment.

Recently, the editorial team at Digital Foundry compared the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions | S, in a rather interesting comparison video, which highlights some performance issues for all platforms that we hope will be resolved at launch. After that, there was also a comparison of the older generation versions of Elden Ring for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Elden Ring will be available starting from February 25 For PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Thanks to preliminary information on the game’s Steam page, we know FromSoftware’s new work will test SenzaLuce’s bravest with 42 trophies or goals.