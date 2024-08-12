Monday, August 12, 2024
A geomagnetic storm is underway on Earth, and there are likely to be imminent effects in Italy as well.

By: Gerald Bax

Weather: Geomagnetic storm underway on Earth, possible imminent impacts in Italy too




Article dated 08/12/2024
By Salvatore De Rosa Meteorologist



Strong geomagnetic storm on Earth


Noa Issue a warning to Geomagnetic Storm (Strong) G3 Which is currently affecting the Earth. This type of geomagnetic storm can have various effects on the Earth, including aurora borealis that can be seen at lower latitudes than usual, possible disruption of high-frequency radio communications, problems with navigation systems, and possible impacts on the power grid and satellites.

Effects in Italy – In Italy, impacts could include disruptions to radio communications and GPS signals, as well as the possibility of seeing aurora borealis/SARs in northern areas, a relatively rare event. Authorities are monitoring the situation to mitigate any impacts on critical infrastructure. NOAA: Warning and possible aurora

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm is an atmospheric event resulting from the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic field and charged particles coming from the Sun. These can be released during solar eruptions or solar flares, and when they reach Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetic field. More specifically, such storms arise from changes in the solar wind that cause large changes in currents, plasma, and magnetic fields. Solar wind conditions that are particularly likely to generate geomagnetic storms include long periods (several to several hours) of high-speed solar wind and, most importantly, the presence of a southward-facing (opposite to the direction of the solar wind’s magnetic field) Earth’s dayside magnetic field.

For more updates and detailed information, we recommend consulting the website. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other space weather forecasting services.
























