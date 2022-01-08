January 8, 2022

A former Iraqi veteran of the United States, the head of Sentcom

Noah French January 8, 2022

President Joe Biden Appointed Commander-in-Chief of one of the top divisions of the US Army Michael Gurilla, Responsible for US operations in the Middle East.

If the appointment announced by the Pentagon is confirmed by the Senate, General Guerrilla Marine will succeed General Kenneth McKenzie as head of the Central Command (Centcom), which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

The 55-year-old guerrilla is currently in command of the 18th Air Force, located in Fort Prague, North Carolina, and is the headquarters of the U.S. Army Rapid Response Force. A graduate of the West Point, he fought in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was shot and wounded during a 2005 attack on Mosul. Guerrilla has served in the United States Army Civil Service and served on the prestigious 82nd Parachute. The division is known for its participation in the 1944 Normandy landings.

