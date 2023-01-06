A first glimpse of the BMW 3 Series in 2025

over there BMW Presented at CES 2023 vision dFuturistic mid-size sedan with a new core design language. The name “Di” is an acronym for Digital Emotional Experience, which implies the presence of many technological characteristics. Above all, it highlights the evolution of the technology adopted in the BMW iX Flow shown at CES 2022 (here to learn more), which here instead of being multi-color black and white (the user can select the 32 color tones). It is a technology that involves applying to the structure of an electronic paper film from E Ink (a company known for producing screens for e-books and a partner of BMW), which has electrostatically stimulated Allow to 240 syllables Bodywork to change color.

But above all BMW i Vision Dee Important because Monaco wants to anticipate some of the technical and stylistic concepts that we will see in the production model derived from it, and expected in 2025. It will be an electric car with highly advanced contents, developed on a new platform called “new row“, which is set to succeed the i3, the battery-powered BMW 3 Series currently sold only in China. The Neue klasse (New Class in German) is designed to be used for many future models from BMW, whether electric or with a hybrid combustion engine.

aesthetically pleasing BMW i Vision Dee It looks like a car with simple and basic lines, vaguely reminiscent of the lines of the historic BMW 1600 sedan of 1962 (also known as Neue klasse, coincidentally) and the 1600-02 coupé of 1966. The headlights and the closed kidney grille are also “interactive” due to the possibility of displaying facial expressions Differently, they can interact with road users (a car can visually express moods such as joy, surprise, or approval). The car can also display the driver’s avatar on the side window (see file Video below).

Technological and basic interiors of BMW i Vision Dee It features a minimal dashboard with no screens. In fact, all information from the new HMI4 interface is displayed on a new generation of head-up displays, which stretch across the entire width of the windshield. Using technology-shy sensors on the dashboard, customers can decide how much digital content they want to see. We move from information about the directory, to the contents of the communication system, to projections in augmented reality, even entering virtual worlds. Projection across the full width of the windshield allows information to be displayed on the largest possible surface, which only turns into a display when activated.