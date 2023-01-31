January 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A denial teacher interrupts the Showa – Lombardi program

Noah French January 31, 2023 2 min read

As the actress reads the number of victims, she shouts, ‘You’re inflating the figures’


“It’s your truth, say what you like, you’re completely inflating the numbers.” These were the rebuttal phrases that interrupted the pre-staged performance of the professor at the ‘Curie-Sraffa’ high school in Milan. Memorial Day at Spazio Teatro 89In the title, ‘Herr Doctor’, focused on the image of Joseph GoebbelsMinister of Propaganda of the Third Reich.

When the actress Beatrice MarzoratI, he began listing the number of people who died from the Shoah from the stage, and the teacher stood up and shouted phrases such as from the audience. “It’s your truth, tell me what suits you, you’re totally inflating the numbers”. “It’s history,” replied the actress, “Rather, it’s ideology,” replied the professor.

We tried to convince him To continue the show and resume the moment of confrontation at the end of the show – explained the actress to the microphones of TGR Lombardia – but she decided to leave the hall”.

The professor is no stranger to such posts. It was her schoolmates who reported the incident and wrote letters to the headmaster, staff, school council and the theater asking them to distance themselves from these denials. An apology came to the Spazio Teatro 89 from president Raffaella D’Amore, who explained that the episode did not represent the company in any way.

Reproduction reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Merla Days, a venerable tradition! But pay attention to what will happen… » ILMETEO.it

January 30, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Cold and instability in temporary relief at start of week, then new Arctic flow hits Italy « 3B Meteo

January 30, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

USA and Canada, a powerful wave of instant freezing, down to -45°C! Are there risks for Italy too? » ILMETEO.it

January 30, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

A denial teacher interrupts the Showa – Lombardi program

January 31, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Toyota: Still No. 1 in the world in 2022

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Marie Kondo embraces chaos in the name of children

January 31, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Breaking news! Severe frost coming from the east? Here are all the coolest maps!

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines