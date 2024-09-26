A complex debate between a Ghanaian journalist and a traditional king

Afia Bokwa, a well-known journalist in Ghana, on Monday travelled to Kumasi, to the residence of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the traditional king of his country. Ashanti peopleIn an attempt to resolve the dispute that had started a few days earlier, Pokwa was dressed in black and accompanied by a group of elders: she remained bent over for several hours begging for forgiveness, but the king still refused to accept her apologies, and one of his representatives threw her out of the palace, telling her never to be seen again.

The dispute began a few days ago, when Bokwa complained on a television programme about the way the king had handled some recent conflicts between the Ashanti people (also known as Ashanti) and others belonging to other ethnic groups in Ghana. The Ashanti are one of the largest and most culturally influential population groups in Ghana, and although they technically have no institutional role for their king, whose official title isSantihinimuch prestige and authority is recognized.

Most African countries roughly follow the borders and administrative structures of the European colonies formed between the 19th and 20th centuries. However, in many countries, traditional monarchies still exist, often derived from kingdoms, empires and other political organizations that existed before colonization: for example, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II refers by name to the founder of the Ashanti Empire, which occupied part of present-day Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire for two centuries before being conquered by the English in the late 19th century. There are dozens of such kingdoms across the continent, with varying types of relationships with the states in which they are located.

The authority of kings is usually linked to traditional and cultural factors, rather than to the actual administration of a particular territory. In the case ofcom.asantehene His authority is demonstrated, among other things, by ceremonial complexes, which are also respected by Ghana’s institutional political figures: in 2017, Ghanaian President bowed before him During the visit. Bokwa She complained This episode in particular, and in general, enterscom.asantehene In the country’s politics.

Speaking to another journalist, Mona Goche (who attended the ceremony with her to apologise to the king), during a television broadcast, Bokwa criticised the tendency of traditional Ashanti leadership to try to influence Ghanaian politicians for their own gain.

Such blunt and rude criticism, at least by the standards of the complex rules of etiquette surrounding it.com.asantehenewas viewed by many in the traditional leadership as a blatant disrespect.

According to the court historian of the Ashanti king, Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka, who heard from him: BBC NewsTraditional rules state that in order to criticize the king, it is necessary first to address the king.He sleptThat is, only the king’s mother or sister has the right to reprimand him. Only after you have explained your reasons toHe slept This will be able to decide whether or not to report the criticisms to the king.

Skipping this intermediate step and addressing the king directly is a serious insult. In an attempt to mitigate the negative reaction, Pokwa initially apologized live on television and on her personal social media pages. But as the criticism continued, the journalist (who is not of Ashanti ethnicity) went to apologize directly to the king in his palace, accompanied by Mona Gucci and the owners of the channel on which the interview was broadcast. The ceremony was broadcast live on television.

However, according to the court reporter, in this case too the journalist made a procedural error. As with criticism, apologies must first be submitted to the committee.He slept.

Traditionally, the Ashanti follow matrilineal descent, that is, lineage passed from mother to daughter (as opposed to that followed in most of Europe, which is patrilineal), and therefore female figures in the royal family are of great importance, even if the king is always male. Once a person who wanted to apologize to the king spoke toHe sleptThis aims tocom.asanteheneWho decides whether or not to set a date for the official apology ceremony.

However, Bokwa went straight to the king, supported by some elderly chiefs but without going through the road first.He sleptMoreover, according to traditional practice, the journalist should have been more emphatic in her demand for an apology: a group of elders from the Kwahu ethnic group (related to the Ashanti, to which Bokwa also belongs) told the site: Ghana Web.com Who advised her not only to kneel, but also to roll on the floor and cry profusely. But Bokwa refused to do so.

According to Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka, a court historian, such gross violations of ceremonies forced the king to refuse to apologise, but he also suggested that Bukwu still had the possibility of being pardoned, if she decided to adhere more strictly to royal etiquette.

