March 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elden Ring, you must play it, thunder gladiator during the match - Nerd4.life

A cheater has discovered a new flaw that could spoil rescues – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 20, 2022 1 min read

cheaters elden ring Discover a new one do it From the computer game that allows him to do so Destroy Rescue Operations from other players, forcing them into an endless cycle of deaths from which you can only escape by starting over.

In this case, the problem appears to be a fresh hack. Basically, cheaters invade normal player games and use hack to break them. Upon reloading the save, the character is found stuck in an endless loop of deadly falls and continuing the game seems impossible.

Fortunately, a way to fix it has already been discovered, even if it is not easy to apply. Before you die, exit the game with the classic ALT + F4 key combination, so you have more time to work by reloading the game. Do this and open the file a mapThen a list of places of grace. Sure. If you are fast enough, you will be taken to a random place of bliss and you can continue. You have to be very quick to complete the process, so in case you don’t do it on the first try, try again.

Instead, stay away from Elden Ring’s PvP until the patch arrives, which we hope will arrive soon.

See also  PS4 and PS5 games in discount with September 2021 weekend deals - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Patch 1.08 Available for PS5 and PS4 (Updated) – Nerd4.life

March 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Tricky wall collapses after 50 hits

March 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Discover a false wall that can be demolished, but only after 50 hits – Nerd4.life

March 19, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Superbonus 110%, there is an extension: Recipients and deadline

March 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Friends in the evening, the teacher attacks Crytical sharply: “You are unable”

March 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The first signs of hearing loss and hearing loss

March 20, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Schedules, TV channel, programs, broadcasts – OA Sport

March 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt