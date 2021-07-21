A championship like any other.

Rory McIlroy Ireland will be represented at the Tokyo 2020 Games, with a good chance of entering the medals area.

In fact, the 89th class, born in Northern Ireland, chose to compete under the Irish flag rather than with a flag Great Britain, Take advantage of the possibility for all Norwegian athletes, not just by the golf association, to choose whether they represent the United Kingdom or their country of birth.

After all, we are talking about No. 7 in the world rankings, despite a disappointing 46th place at The Open, the third leading of the season.

However, in an interview a few days before his departure for Japan (the golf tournament will begin on July 29 and end on August 7), the Irishman does not have the sin of hypocrisy, admitting that he is only excited on the eve of the Olympics. Professional life:

“I don’t consider myself a particularly patriotic person – McIlroy revealed – I don’t even know the words to the hymn. I’m going to Tokyo also because I didn’t go to Rio 2016 and because Olympic golf is important, it’s true that there are the best players. But I’m going to live this tournament without any feelings Certain, for me it will be a tournament like any other.”

OMNISPORT | 07-2021 14:03