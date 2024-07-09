A case of dengue fever has led to preventive measures between Alparo, the Center and Fos.

As of Tuesday evening, as a precaution, preventive measures have been taken to quickly reduce the density of tiger mosquitoes, following a report by the local health authority of Genoa 3 of an “imported” case of dengue fever, the infectious disease transmitted by a specific species of mosquito (genus Aedes).

In fact, the tiger mosquito can be a vector for dengue fever which is not transmitted from person to person. Measures are being implemented as stipulated in the National Arbovirus Surveillance and Response Plan for Invasive Mosquito-Borne Arboviruses and the Regional Arbovirus Plan.

Affected areas

To prevent the emergence of possible secondary cases of dengue fever, a specific decree has been adopted in these hours relating to the measures activated in the area of ​​the city where the patient resides and works: some streets of Foce (via Medici del Vascello), via Pisacane), Albaro (Lungomare Lombardo) and the Center (via Mura dello Zerbino).

What happens

In the affected area, a specialized company, appointed by the Municipality of Genoa, will carry out an extraordinary disinfection operation from tomorrow morning at 4 until approximately 6. The intervention protocol consists of adulticide treatments and larvicidal treatments: the interventions will be carried out in public and private areas, if considered appropriate.

Starting this year, the Municipality of Genoa is carrying out periodic interventions to combat the larvae, from the end of May to the end of October, in the areas most at risk from mosquitoes in all municipalities.