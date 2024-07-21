92,000 spectators for volleyball, a record for women’s sports: Football strikes

The history of women’s sports in the United States was rewritten, with an exceptional record: a volleyball match brought together more than 92,000 official spectators in a spectacle that was literally breathtaking.

What is the women’s sporting event with? More spectators Never? History has been rewritten in the United States, with register Exceptional that crushed the previous one. Volleyball match brought together more than 92mila Official spectators were literally in for a treat.

The match in question was the match of the highest women’s college volleyball tournament in the United States, the NCAA. They were facing each other. Nebraska and Omaha teamsin the vicinity of Memorial Stadium, the stadium that primarily hosts American football games on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The plant called “The Red Sea“So it hosted the volleyball challenge that was already announced last February as part of “Nebraska Volleyball Day” in the city of just under 300,000 people. 92,003 fans attended the match by painting the stands and part of the “grass” next to the stadium.At the end of the second set of a match that Nebraska won easily, the new world record was announced, to the general delight of the large crowd dressed in red. Thus the circle was closed on a months-long project to promote volleyball in Nebraska.

What does Mollet’s amendment say and why is Serie A not at risk of being excluded from the cups? See also Basketball, Germany's star record a historic achievement! Beat the United States in the World Cup semi-finals

Home team coach John Cook was excited several times about what was the first college football game in the NFL:I may have cried five times today.It was a very emotional day. We had the opportunity to play on Memorial Court and break a record, which no one could have imagined when we started planning. Women’s volleyball is a golden treasure in this state.The red-and-white girls who normally play at the Devaney Center can look forward to a series of 306 sold-out games.

With this result, the previous record for the number of spectators at a women’s sporting event was surpassed, the match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, valid for the Champions League semi-finals last April, which amounted to 91,648 spectators at the Camp Nou. However, in the United States, the event with the highest attendance in the stands was the match between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena: 90,185 spectators for the World Cup final.

There is a separate case concerning the year 1971 and the football match between Mexico and Denmark that attracted 112,500 spectators to the Azteca stadium in an unofficial Women’s World Cup tournament: today we remember it. Like “The Forgotten Game” Because it is not considered official.