75,000 deaths in 5 months in the UK: Summary

Inspired wave by Different Omigron Infection can turn into one Global tsunami in January, With complicity Christmas Return. Fear takes shape above all else United Kingdom, Where the health care company provides One million infections by the end of the year And the experts there are scared i 25,000 ei 75,000 morti I only enter the UK April, If you do not interfere with someone New capture in people’s lives: Actions that many Britain despises are useless.

Danger of occurrence

Everyone is in danger of coming to terms. The new virus crossed the seas and landed Taiwan And to the islands Mauritius. Is inside United States, come in Europe, Months later, the ‘world’s sickest people’ are back, trying not to wait to learn that the super-contagious variant lined up in South Africa is “sweeter” to humans than the Delta, trying to cover it up against impending danger. . In USA, Each state has different disease incidence and develops different countermeasures, with lines dividing more politically than medical, New York Governor Kathy Hochzul re-introduced the obligation to wear masks in public at home from next Monday to January 15th. Criminals. In the state, there has been an increase of 43% of patients and 29% of hospital admissions after Thanksgiving.

Germany

The Germany, Only 69.5% of the population (equivalent to 57.8 million people) received double doses and yesterday crossed an epoch-making milestone, with the situation being rated “worrying” by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ecdc). One million doses in just 24 hours. In Belgium, Where the situation is still under control as in Italy, the number of people admitted to intensive care is increasing.

Vaccination of children

In this scenario, the confusion over vaccinating children is growing everywhere: a debate on the horizon was accelerated by the Omigron wave. Chief French, Jean Costex today revealed the “need” for children under the age of 11 to be vaccinated, recalling the suffering of his eleven-year-old daughter (with minor side effects from the vaccine) Swiss Pharmaceutical company Swiss doctor Approved to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years of age with Messenger MRNA products.

All eyes are on the UK.

But today the eyes are visible United Kingdom. The range of 25,000 to 75,000 within five months – with an unknown severity of omigran infection – was estimated by scientists London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine The increasing number of new variant infections (633 in 24 hours, 50% more than the previous day, with an average of 50-60,000 infections per day from the older variants) will cause Plan B to expire. Recently launched in the country, it reopened all in July.

For now, too Stimulant. ‘Unspoken’ is a possible project C, accordingly Sky News, May introduce restrictions on attending nursing homes, meetings, encourage work from home, and allocate closed public spaces only to those who have received at least two doses of the vaccine.Super Green Boss’ Italian