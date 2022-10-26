“70 women were killed and children were forced to hide their bodies”

for 45 years, Lucy Studi He told everyone that his father had killed dozens of girls and buried them with the help of his sons. Nobody believed her before. Now, however, suspicious human remains have been identified at the points she indicated in a remote area of ​​western Iowa. Investigators confirmed this to Newsweek.

Woman’s story

Lucy Studi herself told Newsweek:I know where the bodies are buriedThe woman remembered how her father, Donald Dean StudiShe and her siblings allegedly asked her to help him move the bodies, using a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and sledding in the winter.

“He just told us to go to the well and I knew what that meant,” the woman added. And then:I thought she was going to kill me Because I wouldn’t have kept my mouth shut.”

According to the woman, her father, who died in March 2013 at the age of 75, may have passed away 50 to 70 women were killed in three decades. Lucy Studi also mentioned that her father not only always made sure his children knew what he was doing, but also forced them to help him with the burial. The woman remembers that her father said of a victim: “bitch deserves it“.

Discover the investigators

Join Lucy Studi on the investigative position of Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aestrop, two officers, a dog trainer and search dogs. “I 100% believe there are bodies‘,” Aistrope himself told Newsweek.

The animals inhaled suspicious human remains in Thurman, Iowa, about 40 miles south of Omaha, the location the woman pointed out. The FBI also joined the search.

Sniffer dogs have also been tasked with searching the alleged victims of the serial killer, who smelled the suspected human remains.

What is Lucy Studi doing today?

Lucy Studi, who recounted the horrific crimes in which her father, Donald Dean Studie was the protagonist, now lives using her married name. Newsweek has agreed to withhold the woman’s new name.



