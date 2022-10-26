October 26, 2022

"70 women were killed and children were forced to hide their bodies"

Samson Paul October 26, 2022 2 min read

A woman said her father killed about 50-70 women in three decades: no one had ever believed her, but now a turning point had come.

for 45 years, Lucy Studi He told everyone that his father had killed dozens of girls and buried them with the help of his sons. Nobody believed her before. Now, however, suspicious human remains have been identified at the points she indicated in a remote area of ​​western Iowa. Investigators confirmed this to Newsweek.

