500,000 Trees Cut Down to Build Tesla’s Megafactory in Germany – Analysis by Environmental Intelligence Firm

Tesla’s development of a gigafactory near Berlin raises major environmental concerns. Satellite analysis, reports GuardianIt was revealed that around 500,000 trees were cut down to make way for the plants. More specifically, between March 2020 and May 2023, 329 hectares of forest were cleared, according to data provided by environmental intelligence firm Kairos, which was founded in 2016. The construction of the German factory has in fact sparked a series of controversies and protests in recent years, sparking heated debate about the trade-offs required to support a green economy. Environmental activists have expressed strong concerns about the local destruction and global damage associated with electric car production, criticizing the planned expansion of the giant factory. They have staged protests such as occupying tree houses and setting fire to electricity pylons.

“The expansion of the plant must be stopped.”

“In one of the driest regions of Germany, our environment is already at risk. The expansion of the factory must be stopped to preserve forests and water resources,” said Carolina Derzio of the Turn Off Tesla’s Tap coalition. Elon Musk himself, as well as Tesla’s co-founder, also weighed in on the issue, but to criticize the local police who allowed left-wing protesters to protest.

Balancing harm and benefit

Antoine Half, senior analyst at Kyros, points out that while the cutting down of trees is important, it must be weighed against the benefits of switching to electric cars. Half calculates that the trees cut down are equivalent to around 13,000 tonnes of CO2, a value that represents only a small fraction of the emissions avoided thanks to the production of electric cars. Meanwhile, the Brandenburg state environment ministry approved a plan to expand the factory and double production to one million cars per year in July. However, several environmental incidents have been reported at the site, including fuel, paint and aluminium leaks, which Tesla itself has confirmed.

Cover image from the archive

Read also: