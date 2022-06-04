50,000 received him in San Siro

“Buonasera” he said in Italian, “happy” – then added, also in Italian – about “this very special night” because it is the last in Italy. “We will try to get the best,” he concluded before returning to the plan.

Promised, it would be a “very special evening”, was kept by Sir Elton John with the 50,000 who filled Milan’s San Siro stadium, who returned to host a show after nearly three years of being blocked (the last of which was Moses’ show in July 2019) due to the pandemic. With a stage surrounded by a yellow brick road (the one that gives the title to his song and farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road), a band of five musicians and three huge lead walls, it was enough for him to sit at the piano and do the first agreements between Bennie and the Jets to stir The madness of the audience.

And there was no shortage of classes like “Philadelphia Freedom” or “I guess that’s why it’s called the Blues” dedicated to Aretha Franklin who “had the greatest influence on my way of playing the piano and not only”. Elton John explained. Or the influential “Have mercy on the criminal”, have mercy on the criminal with a rhythm like bullets. Immediately after that, the visual and sound effects are those of Rocket Man’s take-off, effects to which the audience also contributes by lighting their cellphone’s torches as if they were stars in the stands.

Sneakers in red sequins, as tight as a sequin, Elton walks onto stage to greet the crowd amid screams, perhaps not at supersonic speed. But to make it happen, simply go back to the piano for “Take Me to the Pilot” and then go on to what is, he explained, one of his favorite songs, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.” And she wants to tell people to dance standing in front of their place on the grass, when Levon’s rhythm reaches the irresistible temptation to get up and dance under the stage.

Then Marilyn appeared on the screens in the movie Candle in the Wind, but it is impossible not to think about the posthumous release of the same song dedicated to Princess Diana. Especially that Sir Elton, in addition to performing for the first and last time at the San Siro, also recorded a performance of the concert to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II. Then put on a pink jumpsuit with contrasting sequins,

Elton is leaving for the second part of the concert.

It is the moment of burning (in the video) the “Burning Mission” plan. A moment to say “Thank You Italy” and then “sad song” that turns San Siro into a dance floor. “Sorry seems to be the hardest word” precedes the song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” dedicated to the friend who introduced me to Milan Gianni Versace, to his sister Donatella, who is still a friend, and to Alessandro Michele who made these clothes for Gucci.”

Pictures of his career pass, including when the Queen named him Sir with the phrase “I’m still standing.” And of course Elton John still stands and dedicates “Crocodile Rock” and then “Saturday Night’s Alighieri for Fighting” to his fans. He kicked off his latest Cold Heart single with thanks to Dua Lipa because “at 76 years old, it’s cool to have number one.” It ends with a whole stage singing “Your Song”.

“This is one of the nights I will never forget. It’s the thirteenth night in Milan and the 77th and last nights in Italy. Thank you for the love you gave me. I love you and I will keep you in my heart. He also said goodbye with the last song ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ before it was done.” Lift it by the freight elevator and disappear into the scenography.