5 games that will leave the catalog on November 15, 2022 – Nerd4.life

With the new additions coming, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium It will also post losses in the next few days, with 5 games will leave the catalog on November 15, 2022as reported on the PlayStation Store.

So let’s see what it is:

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: The Definitive Edition

Mafia III: The Definitive Edition

laugh 4

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Video Game

In the same week, or in the middle of the month, new games should also arrive in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, for which we are waiting to know the details.



Mafia: Definitive Edition, a visual of the game featuring fully reconstructed graphics

In the meantime, you have a little over 10 days to focus on these titles that are about to come out of the catalog, in case you’re interested.

This is the complete trilogy of Mafia: Definitive Editionwhich saw a real remake of the first two chapters and a minor rework, but still significant, also for the third, re-proposing the popular underworld-inspired action-adventure series set in America in a modern form.

The other two titles are both racing games on two wheels, waiting to see what they will replace them with. Sony hasn’t yet clarified how to report “expiration dates” for games in its subscription service catalog, so for now it’s necessary to look at the individual pages of games on the service, which is somewhat daunting.

In this case, the upcoming games have been collected by some users on Reddit, waiting for a clearer and unique connection from Sony PlayStation. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Essential free PS4 and PS5 games for November 2022 were released just this week.