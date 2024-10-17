5 days of rain and hydrogeological risks, especially in Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Tuscany, Lazio, Sicily and Calabria. Map « 3B Weather

Time to study

Weather forecast. Five days of bad weather in Italy, and plenty of events

A series of disturbances driven by a very slow-moving gyre from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean A severe and prolonged wave of bad weather across much of Italy, Until the end of the week.

Nord. In the north, conditions are already worsening starting from the northwest, but insideAnd the next few hours The rain will intensify and last until Triveneto, although with less intensity. Due to the formation of a self-healing storm in the Genoa area, by the evening, the situation in Liguria may become more complicated, which may last until the end of the day, when total precipitation may reach 80/100 mm.

Thursday It will be another day of bad weather for a good part of the north, especially the northwest, and Liguria will again be the region to see the heaviest rain. The heavy rains will initially concentrate again in the Genoa area, but during the day they will intensify in other areas and in the Piedmont, first between Guenis, Astigiano and Alessandrino, then Canavese, Biellis and Vico by evening. Lombardy will also be affected by extreme events, especially in the western sector in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over much of the north during the day Fridaybut of a more diffuse and intermittent nature and alternating with partial clearness. In Weekend Unsettled conditions are still expected, especially between Lombardy and Triveneto, with rain gradually easing during Sunday. In general, Liguria has the largest precipitation accumulations Cumulative hydro-geological reviews that will reach 300 mm in the province of Genoa in four days.

Center. In the centre, conditions are already deteriorating in Tuscany, with scattered showers intensifying in the evening in northern parts of the region, handling the first front of the series. Thursday The second takes over, leading to a more serious aggravation, especially in the evening.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms will spread rapidly across Lazio, Umbria and the interior of the Adriatic. Saturday Another chaotic impulse will target parts of central Italy, more active in the Tyrrhenian region, where heavy rain and showers will last throughout the day. Alone sunday Volatile conditions will gradually decrease. Throughout the considered period 120/140mm of rain will accumulate in Tuscany and Lazio. Most of them on Friday, local hydro-geological reviews are possible.

SUD. In the south we’ll be waiting for more early on, with the first showers appearing weak and scattered during Friday. But Conditions will worsen significantly over the weekend, When a vortex of Atlantic origin hits the big islands. On Saturday the weather will worsen significantly in Campania, Calabria and Sicily. Rain and thunder, even strong intensity. These events will focus above all on the Ionian sectors of Calabria and Sicily, where they will last until the minimum. sunday. Total rainfall accumulation can be achieved in these areas A peak of 300 mm and above on Sunday evening.

These will be rains that will ease the severe drought that has gripped southern India, but they will also bring heavy rains. Hydro-Geological Reviews Due to the dryness of the land as a result of heavy rainfall and long droughts.

