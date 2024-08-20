47 years since the launch of Voyager 2, the only mission to visit the ice giants

Today, August 20, 2024, marks the 47th anniversary of the probe’s launch. Voyager 2one of the longest and most important missions in the history of space exploration. Voyager 2, launched by NASA in 1977, continues to operate and transmit data from the interstellar region, far beyond the boundaries of our solar system.

The Voyager mission program, consisting of the twin probes Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, was designed to explore the outer planets of the solar system. Voyager 2, in particular, made a grand tour of the giant planets, taking advantage of a planetary alignment that occurs only every 175 years. It made close flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, and For the first and only time in the history of Uranus and NeptuneProviding invaluable data and unprecedented images of these distant worlds and their moon systems.

Currently, Voyager 2 has passed 20 billion kilometers from Earth and is traveling through interstellar space. It has officially leftSolar atmosphereThe Sun’s magnetic bubble, in 2018, became the second man-made object to reach interstellar space.

Voyager 2 mission

The design and construction of the Voyager probes was an unprecedented technological challenge at the time. Beginning in the early 1970s, the development phase required the integration of advanced technologies and innovative engineering solutions to address the harsh conditions of deep space.

The fuel system was a critical element of the design. Passengers use Radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTG), which converts the heat generated by the decay of plutonium-238 into electricity. This solution ensures a constant and reliable power supply, regardless of the distance from the sun.

As a communication system with the Earth, aHigh gain satellite dish Its diameter was 3.7 meters, to maintain contact with the planet even over enormous distances. The onboard computers, which were advanced at the time, were designed in multiple iterations to ensure the mission’s long-term viability.

The scientific instruments, including spectrometers, magnetometers, and cameras, were selected and designed to maximize the scientific return of the mission. Special attention was paid to calibrating these instruments and protecting them from the harsh conditions of interplanetary space.

Launched a few days after his twins.

Voyager 2 was launched at 10:29 UTC on August 20, 1977 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 16 days before Voyager 1 launchThis seemingly counterintuitive sequence was determined by the planned trajectories of the probes: Voyager 2 would have followed a longer path, allowing Voyager 1 to bypass it and reach Jupiter and Saturn first.

The launch vehicle used was a Titan IIIE-Centaur rocket, a configuration specially modified for interplanetary missions. The Titan IIIE served as the first and second stages, while the Centaur stage provided the final boost needed to put the probe on its interplanetary trajectory.

After liftoff, the Titan IIIE-Centaur followed a predetermined trajectory, launching the Centaur stage and the Voyager 2 probe into low Earth orbit. The Centaur stage then performed a second burn, providing the thrust needed to put Voyager 2 on its course to Jupiter.

The launch window was calculated with extreme precision to take advantage of favorable planetary alignment, allowing it to Use gravitational assistance from outer planets to accelerate the probe. and change its course, which saves fuel and greatly reduces travel time.

Therefore, the accuracy of the launch was crucial to the success of the mission. Even slight deviations in speed or direction could occur. Touching the entire sequence of planetary encounters planned

Voyager 2’s Long Journey to the Frozen Giants

In the days following launch, the probe deployed its solar panels and high-gain antenna to establish communications with Earth, and began its journey through the solar system, marked by a series of planetary encounters that have revolutionized our understanding of the gas giants and their satellite systems.

The first significant encounter with Jupiter occurred. In July 1979, Voyager 2 passed within about 570,000 kilometers of the planet, providing detailed images of the Great Red Spot and revealing new details about the gas giant’s complex atmospheric interactions. Close observations of the Galilean moons revealed unexpected geological features, such as Io’s intense volcanic activity.

The encounter with Saturn followed in August 1981. The probe passed within 101,000 km of the planet, studied in detail the complex structure of the rings and discovered new moons. Observations of Titan provided the first evidence of this moon’s dense atmosphere.

Uranus flyby

On January 24, 1986, Voyager 2 became the first and so far only spacecraft to visit Uranus, passing within 81,500 kilometers of the planet and revealing A mysterious and surprisingly dynamic world..

The probe’s observations revealed a uniform blue-green planet, lacking the atmospheric bands and turbulent features seen on Jupiter and Saturn. This apparent surface monotony is due to one dense atmosphere of hydrogen, helium and methane Which absorbs red light, giving the planet its distinctive color.

One of the most important discoveries was unusual. Uranus’s axis of rotation tiltwhich is roughly 98 degrees. This unique configuration in the solar system causes extreme seasons, with each pole exposed to the sun in turn for 42 consecutive Earth years.

Voyager 2 has also been revealed. complex system of ringspreviously unknown. Eleven distinct rings have been identified, which are extremely thin and composed mainly of dark particles. The probe also discovered 10 new moonsThis brings the total number of known moons of Uranus to 15.

Measurements of Uranus’s magnetic field provided another surprise: the magnetic axis was tilted 59 degrees relative to the rotation axis and not aligned with the planet’s center. This configuration creates a dynamic and highly asymmetric magnetosphere, unique in the Solar System.

Analysis of Uranus’ atmosphere revealed winds blowing mostly in the direction of the planet’s rotation, at speeds of up to 900 km/h. Despite the apparent calm surface, Voyager 2 observed complex atmospheric structures, including clouds and vortices.

Flyby Neptune

The last encounter with the planet occurred on August 25, 1989, when Voyager 2 passed within 4,800 kilometers of Neptune’s surface. Probe Introduction First close-up photos of this distant worldIt reveals another dynamic and active planet.

The most surprising observation was the discovery of big dark spotan Earth-sized anticyclone in Neptune’s southern hemisphere. This formation, similar to Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, highlighted the planet’s intense atmospheric activity. Voyager 2 also detected other atmospheric structures, including high-altitude white clouds and rapidly developing storm systems.

The probe’s measurements revealed that Neptune has The fastest winds observed in the solar systemwith winds blowing at speeds exceeding 2,000 km/h. These winds were an unexpected discovery, given the planet’s great distance from the sun and the resulting reduced solar energy available.

Mission Confirm the existence of a ring system Also around Neptune, previously hypothesized but never directly observed, four major rings have been identified, characterized by a heterogeneous structure and the presence of denser “arcs”.

Then the probe discovered 6 new moons Neptune, bringing the total to 8. Close observations of Triton, the largest moon, have revealed a geologically active surface with nitrogen springs, suggesting the presence of a subglacial ocean.

Measurements of Neptune’s magnetic field have revealed a complex structure, with its axis tilted 47 degrees to the axis of rotation and offset from the planet’s center, similar to that of Uranus.

Voyager 2 Legacy

After the Neptune encounter, Voyager 2 continued its journey into interstellar space. In 2018, at about 119 astronomical units from the Sun (one astronomical unit is the distance between Earth and the Sun, about 150 million kilometers), it crossed the edge of the heliosphere, becoming only the second human-made object to enter interstellar space.

Voyager 2 is currently traveling away from the ecliptic at a speed of about 15 km/s. Its observations continue to provide valuable data about conditions at the edge of our solar system and beyond.

The mission’s legacy is immeasurable in scope. It has revolutionized our understanding of exoplanets and their satellite systems, with detailed observations that have provided fundamental data for the development of exoplanet systems. Atmospheric, magnetic, and geological models of these distant worlds.The discovery of new moons, planetary rings, and unexpected weather phenomena has redefined our view of the outer solar system.

Voyager 2 also showed Feasibility of long-duration deep space missionsThe longevity of the probe, still operating after more than four decades, is a testament to NASA’s engineering excellence, and has paved the way for future interplanetary missions. Innovations developed for Voyager, such as radioisotope thermoelectric generators and long-range communications systems, have found applications in many subsequent missions.

Instead, Voyager 2’s current measurements in interstellar space provide unprecedented data on the space Conditions at the heliopauseWhich contributes to our understanding of the interactions between the solar wind and the interstellar medium.

Meanwhile, Voyager 2’s legacy continues to influence the planning of future space exploration missions and inspire new generations of scientists and engineers. Its epic journey remains an enduring testament to humanity’s ability to explore and understand the universe around us.

