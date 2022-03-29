400 people working in the RPG of Larian Studios – Nerd4.life

to Baldur Gate 3 almost working 400 people Divided into seven different studios, much more than initially planned, according to the founder and CEO of Larian Studios, Swain Fink.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Fink explains that during construction Larian Studios realized Baldur’s Gate 3 was a very ambitious project for the available staff. So there were two solutions, either downsizing or hiring new employees.

“We thought we had it all figured out,” Fink says. “We also estimated how big we would have to be in the studio.”

“I never expected that we would be 400 people to create Baldur’s Gate 3. Nobody expected that. But it is literally what we needed to do. We had a choice. There was a moment when we started to understand what we had to do. To make this game. We thought we understood. Then We really understood. And we had two options: We could expand Baldur’s Gate 3 or we could increase the staff. And so we decided to get bigger.”



Baldur Gate 3

As mentioned at the beginning, the 400 people who work with Larian Studios at Baldur’s Gate are divided into seven different studios around the world. Larian currently has approx 10 times higher To the person who made Divinity Original Sin in 2014, while at the height of work on the sequel, the studio was only 150 people.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in development for PC and Google Stadia with early playability. Version 1.00 is expected to be released sometime in 2023, Vincke said last month.