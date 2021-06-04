4 tricky and practical tips to use your credit card online safely and without fear of your money being stolen

Online shopping often allows you to save and this is definitely a huge incentive. However, just follow these 4 smart and practical tips to use your credit card online safely and without fear of having your money stolen.

We know that we must beware of unknown retailers on the web, who may be dishonest and steal our credit card numbers. Fortunately, a little attention and savvy are enough to protect yourself.

First of all, check your bank statements

Let’s move on to 4 practical and smart tips to use your credit card online safely and without fear of having your money stolen.

We made a purchase by placing our credit card numbers on the site. In the following days, it is a good idea to check your checking account every day. If there are any fees or other charges that we have not made, they must be reported to the Bank immediately. If the numbers are high or the fees are numerous, it may be appropriate to block the card itself.

Do not respond to requests for personal data

Serious banks and websites never ask for personal data by email or message. So you should never respond to these data requests because they are a sign of Phishing. They are fake sites that only hide scams and do not sell anything. Secure sites are those that display a padlock that precedes the https prefix in the web address bar. Lock indicates that this site is protected and approved by international security systems.

Check if the seller is correct

This can be done to expose fake websites. We write in the search bar the name of the seller without following the links provided by his site. The links may be fake. If we instead search for that seller in a search engine, we’ll know right away if it really exists.

Close the card immediately

If we do not avoid fraud, all that remains is to quickly block the card. That’s why it is good to save the bank number to block the card on the phone. After the card is blocked, we are no longer responsible for other fraudulent withdrawals. The responsibility remains with the bank that must return these amounts to us.

So you can shop quietly.