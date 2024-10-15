“4 Hotels,” a program overshadowed by Bruno Barbieri’s arrogance

toAldo Grasso

The host’s ego is so overwhelming that it overwhelms hotels, competitors, the Brenta Riviera, Sardinia, and anyone he meets in his explorations.

I followed “4 hotels”the program hosted by Bruno Barbieri, while he was strolling along the Brenta Riviera beach and in Cagliari, just to check on his health (Sky and Now). I am A little bored I explain the reasons. I don’t know how competing hotels are selected: the only thing I’m sure of is that they get that in return An unusual advertisement (residence).

Obviously, the important thing is participation, because this is how every hotelier has the opportunity to describe his personality “accommodation facility” With a wealth of detail that would otherwise be impossible: including ‘washing and ironing’. That’s why the program is full Full of ads. The only interesting aspect is the dynamic between the four hoteliers who have to pretend fair play But you can see very well how much they hate each other, and how convinced they are that their offer is out of reach Better than others.









































































































This would be it The most vivid momentif more emphasis had been placed on voting strategies, on the reactions of the hotel owners, on why the owner of the Villa Fanny looks at the owner of the L’Ambasciata with an air of superiority, and things like that. Instead Practice voting It feels like a kind of check-out at the end of the promotion. The sore point is another point.

“4 Hotel” is now the program in which Bruno Barbieri plays the main actor: as Model A. Wild and fun wardrobe flair), as a great expert in the field of hospitality (but wasn’t he a chef?), as an expert in “external services”. On her official website (there are many gorgonzola-sponsored recipes) she read this crucial sentence: “I always say that In every dish there must be your ego.. His arrogance is so overflowing that he overwhelms hotels, competitors, such as Brenta Riviera and Sardinia, and anyone he meets in his explorations.

Then it is always fixed Peaks (that thin, padded mattress that goes on top of the mattress) And in the end it turns out that Bruno Barbieri is signing A line of top hats. Isn’t this an embarrassing aspect of the broadcast and the credibility of “4 Hotel”?

