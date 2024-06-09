39.2% voter turnout was reported in Europe as of 7pm. Voting until 11pm for Piedmont and municipalities – European Special 2024

39.2% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the European elections held at 7 p.m. This emerges from the first data of the Ministry of Home Affairs published on the ‘Elegento’ portal and the first data related to almost half of the 61,650 divisions. As of 12 noon, 25.1% voting was recorded. For the regional elections in Piedmont, again according to the Ministry of the Interior, 47.26% of the vote was recorded when data came from 3,939 of the 4,795 divisions, while for the municipals – voting in 3,698 Italian municipalities – it was 54, 02%. , based on data relating to 14,477 categories out of a total of 19,578.

Polling stations for the European elections, around 3,700 municipalities and the renewal of the Piedmont Regional Council recorded a turnout of 14.64% at 11pm last night. More than 51 million Italians are invited to vote for the European deadline, more than 17 million for the administrative elections and 3.6 million in Piedmont.

25.1% voted for the European elections at 12 noon are entitled. This emerges from the Home Ministry’s data published on the ‘Elegento’ portal, while about 100 of the 61,650 divisions lack data. As of 11 pm on Saturday, 14.64% voting was recorded. For regional elections in Piedmont, again according to the Ministry of the Interior, turnout was 29.2% when data came from all 4,795 constituencies, while for municipalities – out of 3,698 Italian municipalities – it was .4%. , when data was missing for about forty divisions out of a total of 19,578.

Long Sunday night waiting for PE data



(By Pietro Guastamacchia) – Opinion polls, assessments and predictions: Sunday evening the European Chamber prepares to enjoy a long night of European elections, we will begin to understand what the face of the European Parliament of the 10th Assembly will be from data from 27 countries. have

National polls will be published by each member state after the elections and more than a thousand journalists from 90 countries are expected to gather in a large press room set up in the Brussels Hemicycle. As per the timetable announced by the European Chamber, the run will start at 6.15pm with data from Austria, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Malta and the Netherlands.

Polls for elections in Bulgaria and Croatia are expected at 7.15pm, and elections in Denmark, France and Spain after 8pm. You will have to wait until 8.30pm to get a first estimate of the composition of the new hemicycle, although the polls are still open in Italy. This first snapshot of European election results will be produced using exit polls from 11 countries and pre-referendum polls for the remaining 16, according to indications provided by the EP.

Exit polls from Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden should be announced at 9.30pm, and at 11.15-11.30 we should have the first somewhat reliable forecast of the results, although still subject to change. 24 provisional results, two exit polls (for Italy and Poland) and a pre-election poll (Belgium). The new composition of the chamber, based on 25 provisional results and 2 opinion polls, should be released after midnight on Sunday. The flow of data will end around 1 a.m. on Monday, and Parliamentary Services hopes to be able to publish a projection based on provisional data collected from the 27th effective time of the new EP’s distribution of 720 seats. The election marathon will also be marked by speeches by representatives of the main European political groups. D

Among the first speakers should be Manfred Weber, group leader of the EPP, who is expected in the European room immediately after the first screening, while for the Socialists, after Weber, Portuguese Pedro Marques, vice-leader of the group, will speak. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will follow the flow of decisions from the EPP’s Brussels headquarters and may also appear in the European Parliament’s press room if there are consolidated results.

