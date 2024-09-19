3,000 retirements and focus on future skills

But let’s see in detail.

Proactive approach to the new industrial plan until 2030

With a proactive approach, the Bank has offered the unions a path that will be shared from today until the end of the next industrial plan in 2030. Among the main topics are training, an even more indispensable element than in the past for the subject of specialized skills and technological development, work organization, which must be understood in its broadest sense, from the schedule to its detail, organizational well-being, the Isytech project and voluntary exits as an alternative to professional re-transfer to manage requests left outside the scope of work. Arrangement according to the previous agreement.

Exits

The bank explains that in 2021, the voluntary exit agreement provided for the redundancy of 2,000 people, but the applications with the correct requirements were slightly less than 5,000, with some concessions over time. Today, there are still “pending” applications for a group of between 2,730 and 2,750 bankers. Those who have already left due to retirement or going to the fund are 1,544: 981 to join the fund and 563 to retire. In the next few months, 456 workers will leave, 385 of whom will join the fund, 71 of whom are scheduled to retire. The exits will be concentrated in December 2024. To accommodate participation in voluntary exits and take into account the questions that remained pending from the last agreement, the intention is to reopen the possibility of leaving for around 3,000 people, reopening the application to take into account the variability in individual situations and “context”, including the review of life expectancy coefficients, but also new needs and sacrifices.

Different access

Those who are entitled to their pension by 31 December 2025 will be able to access direct retirement on the last day of the month preceding the pension payment date with the incentive. Those who will receive the right during 2026 (1 January – 31 December) will be able to access the Solidarity or Retirement Fund, always on the last day of the month preceding the pension payment date. From 1 January 2027 onwards, access to the Solidarity Fund will only be for a maximum of six months with the last window in March 2026.

Finally, it is worth noting that in 2029 and 2030, the right to a bank pension of $2,000 will accrue for each year.