30 million vehicles were produced in America in 40 years

After 40 years of making cars in America, Honda Yesterday marked a new milestone in the production of 30 million vehicles at Factories in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio.

The Japanese automaker began production of the Honda Accord on November 1, 1982 at its Marysville (Ohio) plant. It was the first Japanese automaker to build cars in the United States.

Honda: The Japanese company celebrated a milestone in the US

Since then, Honda has invested $16 billion in its U.S. plants to support vehicle manufacturing, and by 2022, two-thirds of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in the United States.

Bob Schwinn, senior vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, said the brand recently celebrated 40 years of making cars in America, and reaching this 30 million milestone is a direct result of its past and present employees. This important conclusion is possible. This achievement reflects the commitment of Honda’s workforce to serving its customers, fueling its creativity to create high-quality products that it knows they will appreciate.

12 Honda cars and light trucks e Edited, including hybrid versions of the Accord and CR-V, are currently manufactured at five sites in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio. The engines, transmissions and two-engine hybrid systems that power these vehicles are manufactured in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia. Japanese builder Eight manufacturing plants employ nearly 17,000 peopleIt contributes Annual production capacity is 1.3 million vehicles.

Towards an electrified future, Honda recently announced two major investments to build an electric hub in Ohioincluding a $700 million and $3.5 billion joint investment to retrofit several existing automotive and propulsion plants to produce electric vehicles; LG Energy Solutions A new joint venture to set up a battery plant in Ohio.

The new investment will lead to the creation of over 300 new jobs

Honda’s sites, along with the new EV battery plant, will serve as a new electric vehicle hub in Ohio and play a key role in developing the company’s knowledge and expertise in producing zero-emission models that will be shared across the manufacturer’s North American automotive Production network in coming years.

Honda It also recently announced plans to manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles Performance Manufacturing Center Ohio. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate operations by 2050, the Japanese carmaker has announced a vision to have 100% of its sales in North America be battery and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040.