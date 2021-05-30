May 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

30 million Hong Kong from the United States to cross the "Great Wall of China" of the web

30 million Hong Kong from the United States to cross the “Great Wall of China” of the web

Noah French May 30, 2021 1 min read

Under the consideration of the US government, $ 30 million will be allocated to allow residents of Hong Kong these days Bypass The so-called Better firewall, A complex web of laws and technologies developed by the Chinese government to regulate the Internet within the country.

Recently landed And in Russia, The The Great Wall The Internet restricts citizens’ access to services such as Facebook, WhatsApp and all Google services.

Although not yet in force within Hong Kong’s borders, a national security law last year caused a stir about the possibilities it could represent. The first step in expanding a large firewall Even within the boundaries of the Special Administrative Region.

Currently the Senate comes under the so-called grand allocation of funds for scrutiny Law of Innovation and Competition in the United States, Alternative modification, which includes incentives to increase internal semiconductor output.

In section 3309 of the Act, a “Open, functional, reliable and secure Internet“For Hong Kong citizens.

The funds will then be allocated to the Open Technology Fund, A non-profit organization operating in the field of cyber censorship prevention.

We also recently did a little adventure with a Chinese firewall. To find out how it went, we suggest you take a look For our special.

READ  Rescue, "green light from Europe": Tracy collects first green light for recovery and recession program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

“Some traces.” Tadini, a free director and manager, is under house arrest

May 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“M5s are like that, my life is doomed” – Libero Codidiano

May 29, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

$ 260 billion US on the way to energy transformation

May 29, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

30 million Hong Kong from the United States to cross the “Great Wall of China” of the web

May 30, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Subsidy bis: 1,600 euros for seasonal tourism, leisure and sports

May 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Tianzhou 2 unit docked at the China Tianhe Space Station

May 30, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Roland Garros, Program and Results Today: Funini on the pitch

May 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt