3 missions to the moon, samples from Mars and a powerful telescope are among the goals in the next five years

there China very ambitious space program Over the next five years, to which Nature has devoted an in-depth study on its website. “China has had exceptional years in space exploration and its ambitions are about to get even bolder.”Nature indicates. In a report on commentary by astronomer Shuang-Nan Zhang of the Beijing Institute of High Energy Physics, the article emphasizes how China’s space plan underscores the country’s intent to focus on scientific missions rather than developing technologies and applications.

The pillars of China’s space program are: Three missions to the moon, back Mars ChampionTaste asteroidstrong one telescope outer space Similar to Hubble and A space detector for gravitational waves.

China’s space future will in any case be marked by cooperation: Nature remembers, in fact, that Deputy Director of the China Space Agency (CNSA) Wu Yanhua emphasized the intention to expand and deepen international cooperation regarding lunar exploration, the Tiangong space station (still under construction) and planetary exploration.