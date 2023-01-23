3 million survived, 328 companies (also in San Marino) took advantage of the sports exemptions

Almost Three million euros in unpaid taxes from 328 companies who organize flights compacts Worldwide with departures from Malpensa (Varese) is the balance sheet of operation Gdf from Busto Arsizio (Varese) on the so-called “air taxis”. According to what emerged, these non-scheduled airlines must pay the tax authorities a tax paid by the individual traveler who uses their service. From checks on 9,000 flights, they would have produced 28 informal companies Financially residing in Italy e 300 companies It is based abroad, including San Marino as well.

The company is also based in Portugal, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Israel, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Slovak Republic, Estonia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Hungary, Germany, Spain, Poland, Qatar, Egypt, United States of America , Denmark, Malta, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Greece, China, Angola, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Principality of Monaco, Norway. For the total amount owed to the treasury equal to approx 2,760,000 euros. To avoid expected payments, companies reportedly took advantage of exemptions for purported recreational and sporting activities.