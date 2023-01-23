January 23, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

3 million survived, 328 companies (also in San Marino) took advantage of the sports exemptions

Mirabelle Hunt January 23, 2023 1 min read

Almost Three million euros in unpaid taxes from 328 companies who organize flights compacts Worldwide with departures from Malpensa (Varese) is the balance sheet of operation Gdf from Busto Arsizio (Varese) on the so-called “air taxis”. According to what emerged, these non-scheduled airlines must pay the tax authorities a tax paid by the individual traveler who uses their service. From checks on 9,000 flights, they would have produced 28 informal companies Financially residing in Italy e 300 companies It is based abroad, including San Marino as well.

The company is also based in Portugal, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Israel, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Slovak Republic, Estonia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Hungary, Germany, Spain, Poland, Qatar, Egypt, United States of America , Denmark, Malta, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Greece, China, Angola, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Principality of Monaco, Norway. For the total amount owed to the treasury equal to approx 2,760,000 euros. To avoid expected payments, companies reportedly took advantage of exemptions for purported recreational and sporting activities.

See also  Most sung in contemporary sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Mountain biking, the outdoor area final is back in June: there will also be a cross-country race

January 23, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Ronaldo involved in a legal battle for a famous restaurant: what happened?

January 23, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Apple wants to buy the broadcast rights to the English Premier League

January 22, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Puglia: Meeting between Emiliano and the US Embassy – Puglia

January 23, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Bonomi in Davos? I’ll tell you a botanical background

January 23, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I was swollen, they left me alone for 6 hours”

January 23, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Giorni della Merla, will the tradition be respected this year? We reveal the latest news »ILMETEO.it

January 23, 2023 Karen Hines