January 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

$3.5 million refunded for fake Pokemon cards - Nerd4.life

$3.5 million refunded for fake Pokemon cards – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 16, 2022 2 min read

Looks like there was a happy ending to the story Logan Paul Which 3.5 million dollars spent a box of pokemon card Turned out to be wrong, as the number appears to have been Cold YouTuber who turned into a boxer.

Now the thing is known: Logan Paul spent a colossal sum, or $3.5 million, for what should have been a box containing very rare Pokemon cards, only to realize that these were fakes. This was also confirmed by the Chicago-based Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE), the company that had to verify the authenticity of the products in the box: instead of Pokémon cards, there were GI Joe stickers, apparently.

Although there is no final official “episode” of the story yet, which will likely end once again on YouTube, through a video with Logan, it appears that the amount paid by the character in question has been refunded, according to what was reported Shin, or rather the person who put in his pockets the huge amount of counterfeit cards.


Logan Paul and Shane at the time of the Pokémon Card Chest sale

On the other hand, it seems that he himself was not aware of this, considering that he, too, bought the chest from the collectors of Meelyops and Card Kahuna, obviously without opening it at all.

In fact, at the moment, it seems that Shane is the one left and the match in hand, as he will now have to deal with these sellers, which is why he has already turned into some legal. The whole affair still seems like some sort of scenario for a series of social media influencer videos, to be honest, but let’s wait and see how the matter develops further.

See also  Enough 10-minute WhatsApp voice messages with these methods to convert them to a text that few people know about

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon: Secure deliveries arrive with one-time passwords

January 15, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Crytek request to remove photo mode modification – Nerd4.life

January 15, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Valve provides no further delay, has sent hundreds of development kits – Nerd4.life

January 15, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

“Pain I have to overcome…”

January 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA: Kepler found Neptune-sized exons in outer space

January 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The sports giant opened a new store in Sicily

January 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

$3.5 million refunded for fake Pokemon cards – Nerd4.life

January 16, 2022 Gerald Bax