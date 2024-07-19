230 billion a year: this is how much Italy spends on cars – News

Increasing numbers

How much do Italians spend on cars? Last year, we spent €230.6 billion on purchases and operations, equivalent to 11% of GDP. This is 10.6% higher than in 2022, when it was €208.6 billion.

The data above are derived from a study conducted by Autopromotech Observatory, the research structure of Autopromotech, the most specialized international trade fair for automotive equipment and after-sales services.

Fuel weight

This year too, the main expenditure item for cars was the purchase of fuel, accounting for 32% of the total, with more than €73.9 billion paid in 2023 for the supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane, down slightly overall (-0.9%) compared to 2022, due to lower prices after the strong increases recorded in the previous year.

The second most important expenditure item in 2023 was the purchase of new vehicles, which amounted to more than 59 billion and recorded the largest increase compared to 2022, at 28.7%, due to the growth in registrations of cars, commercial vehicles, industrial vehicles and buses, but also to the rise in prices (average 6.4% year-on-year).

Reforms

The third most important chapter concerns vehicle maintenance and repair: more than €51.8 billion will be spent on this item in 2023 (+19.2% compared to 2022), driven by the growth of workshop interventions and “inflation”. This is followed by spending on insurance, fire and theft (€17.6 billion), on shelters and parking lots with more than €10 billion, and on motorway tolls with €7.6 billion (+7.3% compared to 2022).

Finally, according to estimates by Autopromotek, $6.9 billion was spent on car taxes (+0.3% compared to 2022) and $3.4 billion on tire purchases, an increase of 1% compared to the previous year.