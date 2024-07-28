2024 Ohio State Fair Midwest

The Ohio State Fair, one of the largest state fairs in North America, is held at the Ohio State Fair Center (717 E. 17th Avenue) in Columbus, Ohio, from late July to early August. The fair attracts nearly one million people during its 12 days. For more than 160 years, it has showcased Ohio’s products, people and successes, contributing an estimated $68.5 million to the state’s economy.

Highlight the highlights

The fair features a variety of activities each day, including concerts, exhibitions, sports competitions, art exhibits, and free stages with hypnotists and magicians. Both children and adults can experience over 60 exciting rides, and of course there are about 200 vendors offering souvenirs and plenty of food options, even for those who prefer gluten-free food. There is plenty of entertainment for kids, including exotic animals in the free petting zoo, a farm animal room, youth agricultural competitions, horse shows, a park with free fishing for kids and wildlife, a paddling pool, a monster mural, a lumberjack show, a natural resource park, the Marvelous Mutts dog rescue show, and much more. For special events like competitions and races, check daily show times.

Tickets and times

Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $10 for children (ages 6-12), and $10 for seniors (ages 60 and older). Children five and under are free. Parking is also free for visitors. Ride-All-Day wristbands cost $32 when purchased online and $35 at the fair. Fairgoers can also purchase individual ride credits for $1. Rides require more than three credits. Ohio State Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Concerts

Past shows have included stars such as The Beach Boys, Cole Swindell, TLC, Kenny Rogers, Pentatonix, and the traditional All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, which performs for free. The 2024 paid bill includes KIDZ BOP Kids on opening day of the fair. Tickets are $32. BOYZ II MEN will perform on July 27, 2024, with guest comedian Preacher Lawson. Tickets start at $38. Lauren Deagle will perform on July 29, 2024, with tickets starting at $58. Ice Cube will perform on July 30, 2024, with tickets starting at $52. Steven Sanchez will perform on Aug. 1, with tickets starting at $40. Jamey Johnson will tour with Southall on Aug. 3, 2024. Tickets start at $38.

Exhibition date

The Ohio State Fair dates back to 1846 when the Ohio Board of Agriculture decided to establish a fair for the area. Since 1850, the state fair has continued and the first state fair site was Camp Washington, Cincinnati.